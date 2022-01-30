 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $414,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $414,000

This attractive & spacious 4 bdrm 3 bath home is move-in ready. Amenities include nice size fam rm. w/lots of light, a wonderful kitchen w/loads of cabinets & counter space, breakfast bar, formal dining room, airy living room, big loft, spacious master bdrm & master bath w/dual vanity & garden tub, 2nd floor hall bath with dual vanity, a1st floor bed & full bath, 3 car garage, fresh paint, & new carpet. This home has a fully landscaped back yard w/room for a pool, a covered porch, & an attractive brick paver patio that are shaded by trees. This home is convenient to shopping, schools, & I-10. This home is range priced between $414,000 & $429,000. The listing agent is a beneficiary of the trust that is selling the property. Yard art does not convey with the property.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News