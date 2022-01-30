This attractive & spacious 4 bdrm 3 bath home is move-in ready. Amenities include nice size fam rm. w/lots of light, a wonderful kitchen w/loads of cabinets & counter space, breakfast bar, formal dining room, airy living room, big loft, spacious master bdrm & master bath w/dual vanity & garden tub, 2nd floor hall bath with dual vanity, a1st floor bed & full bath, 3 car garage, fresh paint, & new carpet. This home has a fully landscaped back yard w/room for a pool, a covered porch, & an attractive brick paver patio that are shaded by trees. This home is convenient to shopping, schools, & I-10. This home is range priced between $414,000 & $429,000. The listing agent is a beneficiary of the trust that is selling the property. Yard art does not convey with the property.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $414,000
