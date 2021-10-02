 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $415,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $415,000

$10,000.00 PRICE DROP!!!WOW!! I am gorgeous inside!! When you step into this beautiful split 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Adobe home in Northeast Tucson It will be love at first sight! The Adobe construction gives this home so much character and the inside also offers much to look forward to. This home has a well-designed fabulous gourmet kitchen with an industrial size fridge/freezer. Every chef knows only a gas stove-top will do for cooking, and the marble subway tile backsplash makes for easy clean-up. What kitchen will be complete without a wine fridge under the beautiful island with quartz countertops? The limestone flooring gives a high-end touch to the home. Enjoy holiday meals in the formal dining room then relax in your living room with a book next to the fireplace from the wall-to-wall Hungarian hardwood bookshelves.Then wash the day off in your glass wall shower with elegant marble quartz countertops and clean modern touches. Hurry this won't last long!!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing Tucson attorney found dead
Local news

Missing Tucson attorney found dead

  • Updated

Chris Straub, 64, of the Pima County Attorney’s Office, was with his wife at a resort near Sedona when he failed to return from an afternoon of fishing Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News