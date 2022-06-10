 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $419,900

  • Updated

The beautiful, spacious and energy efficient home that you have been looking for is here! This home is located in the very desirable La Estancia. A 2 story built in 2019, has 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, a loft area and a 2 car garage. Downstairs you can find the gorgeous kitchen that overlooks the great room and a bedroom with a full bathroom. Upstairs you have 3 additional bedrooms and a loft. Backyard is a blank canvas for you to design! This home is right around the corner from one of the neighborhood parks too! This community has it all: playgrounds, pool and splashpad.

