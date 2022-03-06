 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $424,000

Don't miss out!! This 4BR/2.5BA energy-efficient Miramonte home is close to UofA, bike paths, & downtown. Built in 2016 and still feels like new! Main floor has open concept great room, kitchen & dining area. Upgraded kitchen cabinetry, granite counters, SS appliances, gas range and walk-in pantry. Main floor has high ceilings, 18'' tile, under-stair storage and a handy half bath. Large windows and a sliding door let in lots of great natural light. Master suite has luxury bath w/granite, dual sinks, garden tub and sep shower, walk-in closet plus 2 addl closets. 3 more nice sized BRs, a full bathrm w/granite, and convenient laundry room also on second floor. 2-car finished garage. Home sits on a premium culdesac lot and offers Catalina mountain views. Most furnishings available - ask agent.

