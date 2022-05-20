4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $424,710

Welcome home! Nestled in the wonderful community of Mountain Vail Estates, this 4 bedroom and 3 full baths home at 1939 square feet sits on a premium lot with sunrise views of the Rincon mountains. A covered patio and large turf backyard backs up to BLM land with unobstructed views. There are luxurious Travertine floors throughout the entire house, lending to a beautiful look and an easy to clean function that you'll love. Enjoy cooking in the beautiful kitchen that opens into a great room with soaring cathedral ceilings. Keep cool with ceiling fans throughout the home. The house has a split floor plan that includes an extra large guest bedroom, Jack and Jill bathroom with stone tile counters and dual vanity. The main bedroom has its own ensuite bath with top-notch style.