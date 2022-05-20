 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $424,710

  • Updated

Welcome home! Nestled in the wonderful community of Mountain Vail Estates, this 4 bedroom and 3 full baths home at 1939 square feet sits on a premium lot with sunrise views of the Rincon mountains. A covered patio and large turf backyard backs up to BLM land with unobstructed views. There are luxurious Travertine floors throughout the entire house, lending to a beautiful look and an easy to clean function that you'll love. Enjoy cooking in the beautiful kitchen that opens into a great room with soaring cathedral ceilings. Keep cool with ceiling fans throughout the home. The house has a split floor plan that includes an extra large guest bedroom, Jack and Jill bathroom with stone tile counters and dual vanity. The main bedroom has its own ensuite bath with top-notch style.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News