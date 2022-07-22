 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $424,900

Beautiful New Construction Home, 4 Bedroom 2 Bath located in Tucson's popular SW community. This home features all new tile thru out, new stainless steel appliances shall be installed and a lot with beautiful views. Close to I-19 for easy commuting. This feels like country living with the city just minutes away.Listing Agent is related to seller.

