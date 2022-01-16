Wonderful 4 Bedroom Two Story Home in Gated Comm of Miramonte at The River. Access to Rillito River Walk - many restaurants and shopping. Great Room floorplan with wood burning fireplace. One bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. Granite Tile counters, dual sink and large breakfast bar. Two bedrooms upstairs windows facing south. Master bedroom has two closets his and hers. Large soaking tub, separate shower, Dual Vanities - Executive Height. Separate bedroom with access from outside upper walkway-this has walk in closet and its own bathroom makes for great office or bedroom. Two car garage. Two HVAC units and one replaced in 2019. Laundry room is upstairs. This is an all electric home with Heat Pump on roof. Community Pool , Play Park and Separate Dog Park.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $425,000
