4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $425,000

Brand new construction on over an acre offers stunning views and no HOA! Get in early to make this home your own; choose interior and exterior paint color, granite, and floor coverings from builder's options. No wasted space! This versatile plan offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a loft upstairs. Doors from both the master and loft walk out onto the balcony. Downstairs includes a soaring entry, well designed kitchen that opens to the living area, a large office, media room, formal living room or den. The lower level 4th bedroom could also be adapted for multiple purpose. First floor has a full bath with shower. Finishes include fans in every bedroom, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and tiled tub and shower surrounds. Estimated completion March or April.

