4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $425,000

CUSTOMIZE YOUR NEW HOME!New constrution home on 1 acre of land.360 degree Panoramic views. Home under construction just in time for you to customize it to your needs. Paint,Tile, Cabinets, even granite countertops of your choice. Come check out this beautiful new build where you can bring your RV, UTVS, Horses you name it. With plenty of room for a Guest House, Shop, Or Pool this property is ready for all your touches come take a look today.

