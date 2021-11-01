 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $425,000

This stunning, updated, luxury home is centrally located and packed with special features. Spacious kitchen w/cherrywood cabinets, Corian countertops, stainless steel appliances. Fantastic indoor/outdoor living in the stunning heated and cooled conservatory and backyard with Pebble Tec, salt water pool and hot tub. Great deck overlooking stunning backyard living space. All additions are permitted and done the right way. Extraordinary value. Close to UofA, shopping & the Rillito Riverwalk

