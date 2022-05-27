 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $425,000

  • Updated

Look no further, you have just found the home of your dreams in La Estancia!! This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has everything to offer from the engineered staggered wood flooring, fireplace, spacious loft and den, plus so much more. You can cook in the beautiful spacious kitchen and then go through the double sliding glass doors to hang out outside on the extended patio with the updated turf and putting green to enjoy. You will not be disappointed in all this home has to offer. Take a look today, it will not last long!!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News