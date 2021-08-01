 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $425,000

Amazing opportunity to purchase a custom strawbale home with private well on 4.4 acres with GORGEOUS views in every direction! Stunning property with many saguaros, adjacent to the Saguaro National Park west district. Large 4 bedroom plus den home needs some TLC to bring it back to its full potential. New roof in 2020 and hot water heater; all appliances included; HVAC does not work and being sold AS-IS. Seller will not do any repairs. Original parcel was 8.8 acres and recently split in to 2 @ 4.4 acre parcels. Parcel being sold is parcel #2.

