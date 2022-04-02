Wonderful & Charming University Area property across from Banner/U of A Hospital & just 2 blocks North of the U of A has 3 BR's & 3 full baths + Studio apartment w/kitchenette, full bath & separate entrance. This lovely, historic home with original wood floors in main 3 BR house is great for a family or a SUPER INCOME PROPERTY. Lots of parking w/large 2-car carport, 4 separate entrances & the front bedroom has private bath w/ exterior entry door. Recent updates / upgrades include heating, cooling, electrical, dual pane windows, doors, paint, renewed kitchen and baths. Owned Solar Panels 2 yrs old. Move-in ready. Work was started to convert detached bldg. to an ''Accessory Dwelling Unit''. Please see documents for details on new Tucson ''ADU'' code. Property was rented the last 2 years.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Star subscribers: Here's how much Tucson Electric Power home customers could see their monthly bill rise to cover higher wholesale power and fuel costs.
For Star subscribers: Investors plan to turn a portion of an existing motel, purchased for $6.15 million, into apartments, with plans for expansion.
Tucson's new food truck park is tucked into a former gas station parking lot — and the food is incredible
Homemade Mediterranean, Bemo's Ol' Joe's and Hermanos Tacos are three of our food writer's favorite restaurants of the year so far. The Pit offers a venue for these creative foodie startups on Tucson's east side.
April 2022 is packed with things to do in the Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita areas. Events include: Tucson Folk Festival, Fourth Avenue Street Fair, chicken poop bingo, Pima County Fair, plant sale, Easter egg hunts and more.
Seriously injured in a bicycle wreck in October, Huckelberry is set to end nearly three decades as Tucson's top county executive.
Here are five questions facing the UA as it reloads for the 2022-23 season:
Tucson loves Barrio Viejo for its history and charm. But the neighborhood has experienced a fraught history of development. When Exo Roast Co. chose to open a second location there, they were posed with the question: How to be a good neighbor in a changing barrio?
Arizona Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich asks for criminal probe of Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs for temporarily taking down an online-signature-gathering portal to update it.
Fares starting at $99 are available now as the low-cost Canadian Flair Airlines plans to launch seasonal nonstop service to Tucson International Airport.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are warning people that wearing expensive jewelry in public could make them a target for thieves — a note of caution as robberies are up citywide.