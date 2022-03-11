 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $425,000

Beautiful Brand new Home equipped Open Floor plan 5 Large bedrooms 2 bath and huge living area 10 foot ceilings through, brand new HVAC system, new energy efficient windows, granite countertops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, Tile flooring and much more. This well built home has a large master bedroom which includes a gorgeous walk-in shower & 2 walk-in closets!2 car garage was converted to Large Bedroom/Man cave TV room. Large Covered Patio and nice size yard to enjoy gatherings. 1 acre lot with its own private well Horse property with plenty space for all your toys

