4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $425,000

Wonderful & Charming University Area property across from Banner/U of A Hospital & just 2 blocks North of the U of A has 3 BR's & 3 full baths + Studio apartment w/kitchenette, full bath & separate entrance. This lovely, historic home with original wood floors in main 3 BR house is great for a family or a SUPER INCOME PROPERTY. Lots of parking w/large 2-car carport, 4 separate entrances & the front bedroom has private bath w/ exterior entry door. Recent updates / upgrades include heating, cooling, electrical, dual pane windows, doors, paint, renewed kitchen and baths. Owned Solar Panels 2 yrs old. Move-in ready. Work was started to convert detached bldg. to an ''Accessory Dwelling Unit''. Please see documents for details on new Tucson ''ADU'' code. Property was rented the last 2 years.

