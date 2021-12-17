 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $425,000

Brand new House estimated to be completed by mid February. Act quickly to choose your interior and exterior paint colors. This split bedroom plan offers room to roam with nearly an acre lot outside, an open design inside, and a large 3-car garage! Finishes include tile floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and fans in every bedroom. No wasted space as plan flows smoothly from living area to kitchen and dining. Extra large master suite walks out onto a covered patio, with dual split vanities, and a walk-in closet! Agent/Contractor

