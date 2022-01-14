 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $429,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $429,000

  • Updated

Move in and enjoy this single-story, 4 beds, 2 baths property with easy-care landscape. Discover an inviting interior with abundant natural light, beautiful tile floors, and soothing palette. The open floor plan perfectly flows from a spacious living room to the dining area with elegant lighting & patio access. Granite kitchen counters, SS appliances, plethora of handsome wood cabinets, pantry, and a peninsula with breakfast bar. The main bedroom boasts a private ensuite with dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Other bedrooms offer plush carpet and sizable closets. Sit back and relax in the backyard with a covered patio, lush natural fauna, and gorgeous mountain views. Don't miss this opportunity. Schedule a showing today!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bobcats are busy on Tucson's Tumamoc Hill
Subscriber

Bobcats are busy on Tucson's Tumamoc Hill

  • Updated

For Star subscribers: The hill is one of Tucson's most popular outdoor destinations, and not just for humans. A study tracking the city's urban bobcats shows that. Plus, the study has produced a few surprises for researchers about the cats' behaviors.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News