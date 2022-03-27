 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $429,000

Newly Renovated Eastside Four Bedroom Territorial conveniently located minutes from restaurant row, shopping, & entertainment. Set off the main road on a cul de sac. Open concept kitchen with quartz counter tops & black stainless Samsung Appliance Suite. Great room features Family & Dining areas. Large laundry room with storage. Spacious primary bedroom plus three additional roomy bedrooms - one features built-in Murphy wall bed with desk. Wide hallways & doorways. Estate size lot of nearly 1/4 acre. Entertainer's backyard with huge covered patio & extra parking pad surrounded by pet-safe block wall. Large double gate for easy alley access for extra vehicle or trailer. 220V in workshop. New Trane AC condenser & air handler in fall of 2020. New Hot Water Heater in fall of 2019.

