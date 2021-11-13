This 1915 Dunbar Springs adobe was been thoughtfully updated in 2015. Home features open concept living with connection to the family, kitchen and dining, as well as 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Main bedroom is spacious with walk in closet and attached bath. Electrical, mechanical, plumbing and sewer line were updated during the renovation in 2015. 11' ceilings throughout the addition (wood frame), stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood oak flooring and ceramic tile throughout. Owners worked with Watershed Management in 2016 to install native landscaping with passive water collection - landscape is well established, and needs little care. This home is near all the favorite downtown hotspots, 4th Avenue, the Mercado, the Loop, west side hiking trails, and I-10
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $430,000
