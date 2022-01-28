 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $434,400

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $434,400

Marvelous new construction! 4 bedroom 3.5 baths, massive open floor plan with plenty of room to entertain between living room and great room; custom built kitchen with plenty of cedar cabinets, subway backsplash, center island, marble countertops. Two spacious master suites with double vanity, luxurious bathroom fixtures, walk-in showers including a soaking tub; Three car garage with front and back access, a minisplit cooling system installed in the garage; Extra room/office space next to the garage area. Two central AC units and and stylish high tech ceiling fans installed in most rooms . Enjoy the large block fenced backyard equiped with a basketball court yet plenty of space for gardening and family gatherings.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News