4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $435,000

Seller will accept or counter offers between $435,000 and $455,000. Beautiful home in Northwest Tucson! Open and airy entry with large living room and separate family room, a nice half bath/powder room, a cozy dining area and a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and a very large pantry/laundry room. On the second level you'll find a huge loft, 3 guest bedrooms and a spacious primary bedroom with a large bath and very large walk-in closet. The backyard has a newly covered patio, separate paved area for entertaining and tasteful landscaping. The 2 AC units are also located in the backyard, the larger unit was upgraded to a 4 ton unit about 6 months ago. This beautiful home won't last long! Schedule a tour today!

