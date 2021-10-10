 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $435,000

Come & enjoy the space this 4-bedroom + home in the Bluffs has to offer. Living space includes a large living rm w/ dining area, oversized family rm, open kitchen w/ island, den / office w/ French doors & a loft. Kitchen - SS appliances, 5 burner gas stove, new DW, pull-outs, custom backsplash. Family rm looks out to the bkyd & pool. Upstairs - 4 split plan bedrooms + lg loft. Master w/ balcony overlooking pool w/ mtn views. Master BA w/ dual vanity, sep shower, garden tub & walk-in closet. Features; tile roof, corner lot, zoned heating & cooling, 2 car garage w/ cabinets, laundry rm w/ gas or elec, ceiling fans, smart wiring, 2 full BA & powder room, fenced pool, corner lot w/ mtn, sunrise & sunset views, storage under the stairs, custom screen doors front & back, tile & laminate flooring

