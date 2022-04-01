 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $438,000

This property was never a model, but it feels like it could have been! This spectacular corner lot Richmond American home in sought after La Estancia is located in the Vail school district. Built to the Ruby floorpan with elevation C, it immediately feels like home. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and comes with amenities galore: recessed LED lighting, tall doors, preplumbed for water softeners, extended upgraded tile, and an upgraded open kitchen. The family room is lit by the large sliding glass doors to the backyard oasis. Featuring a landscaped side yard with installed grass and low maintenance landscaping. La Estancia features a pool, several parks within close proximity, and is on a major bike path. This home has been meticulously kept and will not disappoint.

