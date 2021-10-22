 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $439,100

Move in and enjoy this single-story, 4 beds, 2 baths property with easy-care landscape. Discover an inviting interior with abundant natural light, beautiful tile floors, and soothing palette. The open floor plan perfectly flows from a spacious living room to the dining area with elegant lighting & patio access. Granite kitchen counters, SS appliances, plethora of handsome wood cabinets, pantry, and a peninsula with breakfast bar. The main bedroom boasts a private ensuite with dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Other bedrooms offer plush carpet and sizable closets. Sit back and relax in the backyard with a covered patio, lush natural fauna, and gorgeous mountain views. Don't miss this opportunity. Schedule a showing today!

