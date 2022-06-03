 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $440,000

Seller will accept or counter offers between $440,000-$465,000.This contemporary 4 bed, 2.5 bath home is on the North West side in the Linda Vista Heights subdivision. The open-concept kitchen and great room plus a den creates a wonderful space for entertaining. Private master suite with joined master bath offers a spacious walk-in closet, marble countertops, and dual sinks. Situated in a family-friendly neighborhood near Arthur Pack Regional park, this home is sure to go fast!

