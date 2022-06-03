Seller will accept or counter offers between $440,000-$465,000.This contemporary 4 bed, 2.5 bath home is on the North West side in the Linda Vista Heights subdivision. The open-concept kitchen and great room plus a den creates a wonderful space for entertaining. Private master suite with joined master bath offers a spacious walk-in closet, marble countertops, and dual sinks. Situated in a family-friendly neighborhood near Arthur Pack Regional park, this home is sure to go fast!
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $440,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
For subscribers: Although sometimes confused for native javelina, feral hogs were brought to North America centuries ago by Spanish missionaries as a source of food. Some escaped.
Tucsonan Jenny Wantland has designed and hand-painted Sonoran Desert-inspired hats for her online shop, Luna Bloom, for the past three years. The endeavor blends her passions for fashion, art and Tucson.
For Star subscribers: Bedroxx Bowling Alley, 4385 W. Ina Road, closed in 2020.
For Star subscribers: Tom Mix, traveling 75 mph, died when he failed to see a washed-out bridge until it was too late.
For Star subscribers: Celebrate National Doughnut Day in Tucson with a doughnut and a beer, a mochi doughnut, or doughnuts for your dog, this Friday, June 3.
Intersection will be near Marana High School and is expected to be open by the start of the new school year in early August.
What's happening in Tucson in June? Experiences after sunset at museums, water activities, a summer plant sale, outdoor movies, live music and more in the Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana and Sahuarita areas.
The shooting happened in a busy commercial area along Interstate 10 about 8 miles south of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
Food courts are a great reflection of Tucson's food scene: innovative, a little scrappy, and absolutely delicious. Here are 4 food courts where you can get Mediterranean, barbecue and tacos all in one place.
“We have a chance," coach Caitlin Lowe said, "and we're not ready to be done yet."