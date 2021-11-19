 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $445,000

Beautiful horse property on almost one acre of land is now on the market! This 4 bed, 2 bath home built in 2019 offers great curb appeal w/ a 2 car garage. Impressive interior boasts a desirable open floor plan w/high ceilings, neutral tile flooring, designer palette, & plenty of natural light. The spacious kitchen features white cabinets w/crown moulding, recessed lighting, a pantry, stainless steel appliances, & a peninsula w/breakfast bar. Primary suite has soft carpet & a functional barn door that opens to the ensuite w/dual sinks & a XL walk-in closet. Massive backyard offers a relaxing covered patio, dense desert vegetation, & lots of potential to add your personal touch. So much space to build! Horse will love to roam! Don't let this amazing deal pass you by. Take a tour today

