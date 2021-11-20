Originally built in 1925, this well-laid out 2244 SF 4 bedroom, 4 full bath home with formal living room and oversized family room is perfect for many uses. New paint, new light fixtures, new carpet, and more. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths downstairs, and 2 upstairs. Laundry room downstairs. Tons of parking!
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $445,000
