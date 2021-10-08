 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $450,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $450,000

Brand new energy efficient 4/2 on an oversized private lot w/ 2 car garage in the highly sought after Richland Heights neighborhood! Extremely upgraded with granite everywhere, ceiling fans in every room, can lighting, stainless appliances, rainfall shower, epoxy finished garage, big pantry, open entertaining floor plan with large great room- a must see! So close to so much-parks, shopping, the Loop, schools, churches, restaurants, and even Woods Memorial Library (1.4 miles away). IMAGINE- Friday evening at St Phillips' Plaza for dinner and a live band (1 mile away), then a Saturday morning stroll for shopping at Safeway (.3 miles) followed by a bike ride on The Loop (.8 miles). Sunday is perfect for The Heirloom Farmers Market (5 mins) and then bbq and relax in your new home! Owner/agent.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News