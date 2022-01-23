 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $450,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $450,000

Classic burnt adobe home with a guest house on almost one half acre in the desirable Richland Heights neighborhood. Features include solid wood interior doors, saltillo tile flooring and custom ceramic tile work in the kitchen and baths. Double sided wood burning fireplace. Guest house has new cabinets and a new mini-split HVAC. Giant lot with mature vegetation ,covered patios on both sides and a large gated courtyard in the front. Easy access to the U of A, Campbell Corridor, Mountain Ave Bike Path and The Loop.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News