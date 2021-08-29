 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $450,000

Beautiful 2565 sq ft house with 4 Br/3 Ba. Walk-in closet and a Bonus Room. Kitchen has convenient Slide-out Shelves.Very close to Marion Donaldson Elementary School. Close to shopping and Amenities. On 1.21acre lot.Newly repaired and painted exterior siding and fascia.Wiring has been upgraded to code. New breaker box installed.Much lighting has been replace with LED.New Carpet in the bedrooms..MOTIVATED SELLER. Submit All Offers.

