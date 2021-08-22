Spacious & updated mid-century modern in desirable Sabino Vista neighborhood. This charming home has all the updates you want on a .38 acre lot with mountain views in front and privacy in back. Newer tile floors and windows throughout. Large updated kitchen with maple cabinetry & black appliances. Kitchen open to dining area with wall of windows. Living room with classic mid century angled window. Owners bedroom with en-suite bath has large sliding door leading to the backyard. Private backyard with covered patio, built -in BBQ, fenced solar heated pool with newer variable speed pump. Custom built playhouse with metal roof & finished interior! Additional property behind the fence. Lg Shed!
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $450,000
