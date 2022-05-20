Look no further, you have just found the home of your dreams in La Estancia!! This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has everything to offer from the engineered staggered wood flooring, fireplace, spacious loft and den, plus so much more. You can cook in the beautiful spacious kitchen and then go through the double sliding glass doors to hang out outside on the extended patio with the updated turf and putting green to enjoy. You will not be disappointed in all this home has to offer. Take a look today, it will not last long!!
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $455,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Star subscribers: The former Frank's Sports Grill & Bar on Tucson's east side has been renovated and will become home to a new restaurant bar next month.
For Star subscribers: The permit requires more stringent emissions testing at the facility, which will use a known carcinogen to sterilize medical equipment.
For Star subscribers: Upgrade delays jeopardize the A-10 ground-attack jet fleet, a major mission at Tucson's Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, documents show.
For Star subscribers: For years, Linda Ronstadt railed against the razing of the barrio to make way for the Tucson Convention Center. Now her name is part of it.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
What to do in Tucson this weekend: A disco party, historic walking tours, live music, splash pads and swimming, an outdoor movie, an art hike and more in the Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley areas.
Senators voted Monday to investigate Sen. Wendy Rogers over whether she violated ethics rules by suggesting the Buffalo gunman Saturday was a federal agent. But they refused to immediately expel her.
Authorities say multiple people have been shot at a church in Southern California and a flea market in Houston.
She is charged with three felonies, accused of assaulting her child's teacher and injuring a juvenile at a Tucson charter school.
For Star subscribers: Tucson's foodie culture is about to be on full display for millions of viewers after "Top Chef" secretly rolled into town last winter.