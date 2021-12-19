 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $455,000

Mountain views and backing to acres of vacant land this single story home in Continental Reserve is a rare find. This 3200 sq ft home has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, plus an office/den with a closet, fully enclosed patio that includes a small kitchenette, seating area and a half bath. The master bedroom has two master baths and a large closet. An open floor plan great for hosting family get-togethers and parties. Living area with a gas fireplace, large kitchen with bar top seating, stainless steel appliances, two pantries & a bay window dining area. A home this special doesn't come along very often!

