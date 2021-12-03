 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $459,900

Spacious 4/2.5 on Tucson's north west side. This home is open and airy with a dream kitchen. Tons of cabinets and huge island. Countertops are granite with stainless steel appliances and modern lighting throughout. The kitchen also features a very large pantry tucked away with a large coat closet at the garage entrance. One bedroom downstairs and three bedrooms upstairs and a loft! All new carpet. All bedrooms upstairs have ceiling fans and walk in closets. Large laundry room is upstairs for convenience. Come check this beautiful home in a nice, quiet neighborhood with mature vegetation. Tons of schools, shopping and restaurants nearby.

