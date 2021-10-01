 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $460,000

Outstanding four bedroom Santa Fe style Herder home at the end of a cul-de-sac with 360 degree mountain views! Large slump block walled yard. Open kitchen to living room floor plan. Knotty alder doors throughout home including closet doors. Knotty alder soft close kitchen cabinet doors. Central vac. Outdoor speakers. Wrap-around patio. All paver driveway and patios. Don't miss this one.

