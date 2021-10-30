This 1915 Dunbar Springs adobe was been thoughtfully updated in 2015. Home features open concept living with connection to the family, kitchen and dining, as well as 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Main bedroom is spacious with walk in closet and attached bath. Electrical, mechanical, plumbing and sewer line were updated during the renovation in 2015. 11' ceilings throughout the addition (wood frame), stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood oak flooring and ceramic tile throughout. Owners worked with Watershed Management in 2016 to install native landscaping with passive water collection - landscape is well established, and needs little care. This home is near all the favorite downtown hotspots, 4th Avenue, the Mercado, the Loop, west side hiking trails, and I-10
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $460,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema knows the bride and groom but not guests who wore "disrespectful and racist costumes...and she strongly condemns such behavior," her spokesperson said after Bisbee wedding Saturday was beset by protesters.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Four restaurant venues are coming to downtown Tucson, including one in the old Cafe Poca Cosa space and an indoor playground.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A new venture from the family behind El Charro will highlight a rotating menu by local vendors, chefs and their iconic recipes.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A new complex aims to fill the void for those who can't afford luxury apartments but don't qualify for affordable housing.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Democratic Tucson Mayor Regina Romero is unhappy with how the Independent Redistricting Commission proposes to divide the city into two congressional districts.
- Updated
Sophie and Tim Mason got so sick they nearly orphaned their four children.
Tucson Police are investigating the slaying of a 27-year-old man but no suspects are in custody.
- Updated
For the second time this month, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was publicly confronted in an airport and questioned about her stance on President Biden's…
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
- Updated
With two months left in 2021, the Tucson Police Department has recorded 81 homicides, more than any previous single year.