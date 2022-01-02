 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $465,000

Say good-bye to huge electric bills!! This home has solar energy (owned not leased), and is equipped with two brand new AC units making it a home owner's dream. The owner's suite is conveniently located down stairs with 3 bedrooms with walk in closets and a large loft upstairs! Hunter Douglas shutters throughout with 6 ft ceiling fans! Lush turf with a gorgeous garden offers a relaxing private backyard retreat with no neighbors behind the home. The 3 car garage offers room for a workshop. Lots of storage and extras inside and out! Be sure to preview the ''extras'' book inside the home.

