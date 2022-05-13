4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $470,000

Look no further, you have just found the home of your dreams in La Estancia!! This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has everything to offer from the engineered staggered wood flooring, fireplace, spacious loft and den, plus so much more. You can cook in the beautiful spacious kitchen and then go through the double sliding glass doors to hang out outside on the extended patio with the updated turf and putting green to enjoy. You will not be disappointed in all this home has to offer. Take a look today, it will not last long!!