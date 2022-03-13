 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $475,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $475,000

Unique Opportunity! Welcome home to this Hacienda on the hill overlooking the 11th green. Enjoy lifestyle, plenty of views & privacy on over an Acre of property, this custom 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features NO HOA! Solar, high ceilings, open floorplan, large guest rooms, walk in closets, & large 3 car garage! Great location near shopping, dining, The Lehman Academy of Excellence, and Perry Park. Call for your private showing today!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News