4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $475,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION THAT WILL BE DONE IN JUST ONE MONTH! This is a beautiful contemporary energy efficient home that is almost complete. It is located in a cul-de-sac within a desirable community with amazing surrounding views. Come take a look at this beauty that has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, a laundry room, and a large covered patio. It's an 1,800 square foot home with ceramic tile throughout, quartz countertops, a beautiful island in the kitchen that offers an open floor plan, brushed nickel fixtures, modern paint and LED lighting. It has a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a beautiful large master shower. It has a tiled roof that will last a lifetime to keep the home cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Come take a look before it's gone!!