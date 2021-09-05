 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $475,000

Location, location, location! North West Area with a 1.21 acreage. This is a beautiful slump block home with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with a mother-in-law suite. It has a garden with a system ready for your gardening. Lots of room for your toys, create your new backyard enough room a swimming pool and RV. Close to shopping and restaurants. It has 2 separate A/C zones. Access to the freeway.

