4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $480,000

Welcome to Sierra Morado. First time on the market! Original owners. Enjoy 4 Bedrooms plus a den/office, Great Room & bonus loft upstairs, Primary bedroom downstairs, primary bathroom has garden tub, shower, dual sinks, walk in closet. Also downstairs is the extra den/office. 3 Car Garage. Backyard boasts citrus trees, lemon, lime, orange, brick pavers no one behind you. Covered patio. Community Pool, dog park & walking paths. kitchen has Maple Cabinets with pull outs, lazy susan. Electric cooktop, walk in pantry, granite counter tops. Large laundry room, Owned Solar panels. 3 Bedrooms & Loft upstairs, 2 bedrooms have walk in closets, jack & jill bathroom. 3rd bedroom has a full bathroom next to it. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Storage area under stairs. HVAC units serviced every season.

