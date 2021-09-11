 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $480,000

Range Market Pricing - Seller will accept or counter offers between $480,000-$500,000. Mid century modern by historic Tucson Architectural Designer Tom Gist, over 3100 ft. four bedroom three bath, with extra rooms. Private entrance guest quarters. Pool, fountain, mountain views, buried utilities, .29 lot. Glass laden, burnt adobe, Philippine mahogany ''Gisty'' vibe all over. New kitchen cabinetry and Stainless Appliances. New carpet. Workshop. Interior storage. Fruit trees, mature landscaping. Don't hate me because I'm beautiful, I've got great personality and pedigree too. Gather your family and friends, it's porch time on 9th Street. Welcome home!

