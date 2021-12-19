 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $485,000

You will feel the love and warmth of this home as soon as you walk through the front door. This home offers 4 bedrooms and additional room that you can easily turn into a 5th bedroom, office or exercise room. Kitchen provides an open concept into the dining room with breakfast bar, beautiful polished countertops, almost new black stainless steel appliances, ample storage space and door that leads out to the very large backyard with beautiful mountain views. Imagine entertaining your family and friends for the holidays and special occasions with lot of room and space for everyone. Bonfires and swimming in the sparkling pool on warm Summer days and nights. Just add your personal touches to make this home your own. Close to Fruchtendler Elementary, shopping, dining, Sabino Canyon and more.

