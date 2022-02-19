Range price listing $485,000 to $499,000. The seller will accept or counter all offers made within the range. Picturesque historic house built in 1908, with a bay window in the coveted Barrio district! Wood floors, tall ceilings, all new kitchen cabinets & bathrooms. New heating & cooling system. Covered patio in back with privacy fencing. Gate off of side street to allow gated vehicle parking. Walking distance to 5 points and close to downtown shops & restaurants, yet still on a quiet street, you cannot beat this location! Original mud adobe walls with tall ceilings. Large corner lot.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $485,000
