 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Copenhagen Imports
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $489,900

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $489,900

Spectacular remodeled home with spacious floor plan of 1,866 SF with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in the heart of the northwest side. Enjoy your own orchard of a variety of mature fruit trees in the front of your dream home. This gourmet kitchen is equipped with SS appliances, abundance of modern cabinets, granite countertops, and island breakfast bar. Relax under the covered patio that overlooks the beautiful Catalina Mountains. The backyard has plenty of space to make it your own backyard paradise. Owner is a licensed agent.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News