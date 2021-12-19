Spectacular remodeled home with spacious floor plan of 1,866 SF with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in the heart of the northwest side. Enjoy your own orchard of a variety of mature fruit trees in the front of your dream home. This gourmet kitchen is equipped with SS appliances, abundance of modern cabinets, granite countertops, and island breakfast bar. Relax under the covered patio that overlooks the beautiful Catalina Mountains. The backyard has plenty of space to make it your own backyard paradise. Owner is a licensed agent.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $489,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Starting Thursday and lasting through the weekend, Comet Leonard should appear at dusk low in the west to southwestern sky between the horizon and an unmistakably bright planet Venus.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Known for its breakfast burritos and flour tortillas, Anita Street Market may be ending its 40-year-run due to financial issues.
- Updated
The jury took less than two hours to find Tucson gastroenterologist Dr. Fadi Deeb at fault in the 2016 death of a woman in his care.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The Tucson rental market closes out the year with strong demand.
- Updated
- 3 min to read
New Tucson apartments are commanding rents up to $3K and feature a movie theater, a two-story gym and a rooftop deck.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: You can find vintage toys by the thousands at Those Wonderful Toys on North Oracle Road in Tucson.
- Updated
Conservators just wrapped a month-long study of the façade at San Xavier Mission, and even those who have worked there for decades were surprised by what they found.
- Updated
Banner Health, Arizona's largest hospital network, is operating over capacity at several facilities and turning away surgeries that aren't medically necessary. Conditions are expected to only get worse in the next month.
- Updated
Tetairoa "T-Mac" McMillan becomes the highest-rated commit in Arizona history, according to 247Sports.com.
- Updated
State health officials are seeking federal help for 14 Arizona hospitals as they attempt to deal with the pandemic.