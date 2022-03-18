 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $490,000

Gorgeous 4bed 2bath home located in desireable NorthWest Tucson! Step into an open floor plan with tons of natural light througout. Gourmet kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, with marble counter tops including a large breakfast bar. Separate dining area, and large sliding doors that lead to the private backyard. Master bedroom has a private ensuite, and tray ceilings. The other 3 bedrooms are generous sizes. Home is located near plenty of shopping centers, restaurants, and Sunset Pointe Park. Schedule your showing today!

