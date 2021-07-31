Beautiful 4 bedroom home with street view of Reid Park Golf Course. Tastefully remodeled with both modern & vintage touches throughout. Unique combination of warm wood floors & sleek 24 inch white ceramic tile throughout gives this home that perfect balance between cozy & elegant.Brand New High End Cafe Appliances in their New color Matte White creates a chic twist in this classic Adobe home.Large bedrooms & second master that can be used as guest quarters. Oversized yard has been beautifully landscaped for your enjoyment.Bonus room that can be used as a wine cellar! WATCH YOUR STEP coming down stairs.Call your Realtor now and come meet your new home!
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $495,000
