 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $495,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $495,000

Beautiful 4 bedroom home with street view of Reid Park Golf Course. Tastefully remodeled with both modern & vintage touches throughout. Unique combination of warm wood floors & sleek 24 inch white ceramic tile throughout gives this home that perfect balance between cozy & elegant.Brand New High End Cafe Appliances in their New color Matte White creates a chic twist in this classic Adobe home.Large bedrooms & second master that can be used as guest quarters. Oversized yard has been beautifully landscaped for your enjoyment.Bonus room that can be used as a wine cellar! WATCH YOUR STEP coming down stairs.Call your Realtor now and come meet your new home!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News