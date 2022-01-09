 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $497,998

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $497,998

Are you ready to open your front door to the beautiful views of the Catalina Mountains and Pusch Ridge? This 2007 built Pepper-Viner Home has plenty of room for you, your family, and your friends. The fully tiled ground floor is where you can find the den, formal dining room, open kitchen with island, breakfast nook, living room, a full bathroom, a bedroom, and a 2-car garage with space for storage. As you make your way up the switch back staircase, you will find your way into the loft, a great place to workout, create your zen, or even entertainment space. The two upstairs bedrooms are adjacent from the massive primary bedroom, which is large enough to have your king bedroom furniture set and then some. Out the primary's sliding door, the balcony is your own private place to enjoy your

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bobcats are busy on Tucson's Tumamoc Hill
Subscriber

Bobcats are busy on Tucson's Tumamoc Hill

  • Updated

For Star subscribers: The hill is one of Tucson's most popular outdoor destinations, and not just for humans. A study tracking the city's urban bobcats shows that. Plus, the study has produced a few surprises for researchers about the cats' behaviors.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News