 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $499,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $499,000

Brand new energy efficient home with 2 A/C units. You'll love this 4 bedroom 3 bath spacious home that has 10' plus ceilings and 2502 sq ft with a 2 car garage. What a GREAT home for entertaining Enjoy the patio with sunset and mountain views .Home is set up so you can have gas or electirc Best of all you have the new home comfort with no HOA. So bring your toys and enjoy your new home. Taxes shown are for land only

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bobcats are busy on Tucson's Tumamoc Hill
Subscriber

Bobcats are busy on Tucson's Tumamoc Hill

  • Updated

For Star subscribers: The hill is one of Tucson's most popular outdoor destinations, and not just for humans. A study tracking the city's urban bobcats shows that. Plus, the study has produced a few surprises for researchers about the cats' behaviors.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News